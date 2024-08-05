Nazi symbols ban commences

Release date: 05/08/24

A ban on public displays of the Nazi salute and Nazi symbols has now commenced, sending a clear message that Neo-Nazi behaviour will not be tolerated in South Australia.

The tough new laws – which passed State Parliament in June – come into effect today, bringing South Australia into line with most other states and territories.

Under the new laws, people found publicly displaying the Nazi swastika or performing a Nazi salute could be fined up to $20,000 or sent to jail for up to a year.

Defences exist for innocent uses – such as good faith use for academic, educational or artistic purposes, as well as religious purposes, where the swastika has long been used by Buddhist, Hindu and Jain faiths as a religious symbol of peace.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

South Australia has a proud reputation as an inclusive state that embraces multiculturalism and diversity.

The abhorrent ideology espoused by the neo-Nazi movement has no place here.

These new laws give authorities the clear powers to act when these vile and hateful symbols are displayed.

We will not stand for this kind of intolerance, and these laws will help better protect our community from this abhorrent behaviour.