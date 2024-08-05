Decision Intelligence Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Decision Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decision intelligence market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.05 billion in 2023 to $15.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of big data analytics, evolution of business intelligence tools, increased complexity in decision-making processes, growth in data integration capabilities, adoption of cloud computing for data storage.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The decision intelligence market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of iot devices and data streams, complexity of cross-functional decision-making, integration of predictive analytics in decision-making, adoption of decision intelligence in supply chain management, customization of decision intelligence for specific industries, focus on continuous learning and adaptive decision systems.

Growth Driver Of The Decision Intelligence Market

The increasing growth in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the decision intelligence market going forward. The healthcare industry refers to the sector that provides medical goods, services, and healthcare-related support to individuals, communities, and populations. In the healthcare industry, decision intelligence helps improve patient care, optimize healthcare processes, and enhance overall healthcare outcomes. Decision intelligence empowers healthcare professionals and organizations to make informed and data-driven decisions by leveraging data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. It helps identify individuals at high risk of developing certain diseases.

Decision Intelligence Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the decision intelligence market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation.

AI-powered technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the decision intelligence market. Major companies operating in the decision intelligence market are focused on developing innovative AI-powered technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Decision Intelligence Market Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services, Platform

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud Based

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Demand Forecasting, Discovering Cause, Logistics Optimization

5) By End User: Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Energy, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the decision intelligence market in 2023. The regions covered in the decision intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Decision Intelligence Market Definition

Decision intelligence is a practical domain encompassing various decision-making techniques, combining multiple traditional and advanced disciplines to design, model, align, execute, monitor, and tune decision models and processes. It is the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decision-making across the enterprise, combining artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable faster, more accurate decisions required by today's competitive and ever-changing business environment.

