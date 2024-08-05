Governor Newsom announces deployment of a specialized team to support Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

The Incident Support Team provides a group of highly qualified specialists to provide local officials with technical assistance, management and coordination of US&R resources. It comes from California US&R Task Forces, including local government fire and rescue personnel from the Los Angeles City, Orange County, Riverside City, Sacramento City and San Diego City fire departments.

As California sends the team to Georgia, the ongoing battle against the Park Fire burning in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties is being supported by 36 fire engines, four helicopters and 175 personnel from the states of Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Utah through a national disaster-relief compact known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Support for the state of Georgia for Tropical Storm Debby continues California’s efforts to aid other states during emergencies. Last month, Governor Newsom sent fire and rescue personnel to Texas to assist with Tropical Storm Beryl. In addition, Governor Newsom sent fire and rescue personnel to New Mexico to assist with the South Fore and Salt Fires. Last year, California deployed Urban Search and Rescue members to Hawaii to support wildfire response. In 2022, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts and other personnel to Oregon, New Mexico and Montana.