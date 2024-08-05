Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,667 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom announces deployment of a specialized team to support Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

The Incident Support Team provides a group of highly qualified specialists to provide local officials with technical assistance, management and coordination of US&R resources. It comes from California US&R Task Forces, including local government fire and rescue personnel from the Los Angeles City, Orange County, Riverside City, Sacramento City and San Diego City fire departments.

As California sends the team to Georgia, the ongoing battle against the Park Fire burning in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties is being supported by 36 fire engines, four helicopters and 175 personnel from the states of Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Utah through a national disaster-relief compact known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Support for the state of Georgia for Tropical Storm Debby continues California’s efforts to aid other states during emergencies. Last month, Governor Newsom sent fire and rescue personnel to Texas to assist with Tropical Storm Beryl. In addition, Governor Newsom sent fire and rescue personnel to New Mexico to assist with the South Fore and Salt Fires. Last year, California deployed Urban Search and Rescue members to Hawaii to support wildfire response. In 2022, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts and other personnel to Oregon, New Mexico and Montana.

You just read:

Governor Newsom announces deployment of a specialized team to support Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more