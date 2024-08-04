Nominations now open for local government elections

Monday, 5 August 2024

Nominations for the 14 September local government elections open today and people across NSW are encouraged to put their hand up to represent their community on local council.



There are 128 councils in NSW each with between five and fifteen councillors serving as a voice for their community.



The decisions councils make have a direct impact on people’s everyday lives. The state’s councils manage $151 billion in infrastructure like pools, libraries and roads and every year spend $15 billion delivering local services.



No formal qualifications are needed to become a councillor, just a passion to work alongside fellow councillors to achieve great outcomes for the community.



If elected, councillors will receive training and guidance from the Office of Local Government.



The NSW Government is encouraging more diversity among candidates, including underrepresented groups such as women, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and people with disability.



Currently 39 per cent of councillors are women, 10.1 per cent are linguistically diverse, 3.9 per cent are Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and 2.2 per cent identify as having a disability.



Candidate nominations are now open and will close at midday on Wednesday, 14 August.



For more information on becoming a councillor visit https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/public/local-government-elections/become-a-councillor/ and for information on how to nominate visit http://www.elections.nsw.gov.au/.



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“Having been a Mayor for more than 30 years myself, I can confidently say that serving your community as a councillor is a great honour and a deeply rewarding role.

“I have always been a passionate believer in local government because I know what a wonderful difference effective councils with strong leadership can have on the community.

“The elections next month are an opportunity for renewal and for newly elected councils across the state to shape the future of their local area.

“We need diverse voices on council to reflect the diversity within our communities, so I encourage people of all backgrounds and ages to nominate as a candidate.

“Local government elections are an important part of democracy so I hope people will engage with the election process ahead of heading to the polls on 14 September.”



