Cyber Safety Awareness Program Delivered to Schools in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has partnered with the Ministry of Communication and Aviation, Communication Divisions’ newly formed Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to roll out a Cyber Safety Awareness Program to schools across Honiara.

The program aims to provide school children with the information they need to stay safe when using the internet and social media. The program, now in its third week will be delivered to the 19 schools prioritized by CERT.

The entertaining and interactive information sessions aim to increase students’ knowledge of the dangers and emerging trends in the online environment and provide tips on how to stay safe.

The program is supported by the RSIPF & AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) Community Engagement Team.

In June 2024, RAPPP facilitated a two-day Cyber Education and Awareness training program involving RSIPF and CERT.

This training introduced 18 participants to a range of topics including the dangers, emerging trends, and criminal activity in computing, mobile devices, social media, emails, and cyberspace. Upon completing the course RSIPF, CERT and RAPPP worked together to design the school Cyber Safety Awareness Program.

The joint team has delivered the program to several schools already including, Nguvia School, St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School at Tenaru, Betikama Adventist College and Lungga Community High School and Burns Creek Adventist College. So far over 2750 pupils have participated.

The feedback has been positive, with pupils and teachers expressing their appreciation that this emerging social and criminal issue is being addressed.

Burns Creek SDA Principle Partinson Bekala expressed his gratitude for the program and said, “I would like to thank Australia RAPPP, RSIPF, and CERT for attending our school and empowering our pupils, teaching them to stay safe from harm online.”

RSIPF Director of National Crime Prevention Department Superintendent John Matamaru has praised the program, emphasising the dangers and emerging criminality that cyber poses to the community, particularly the hazards our children and young adults face.

“It is important that we provide our children with the knowledge and skills to stay safe online,” Superintendent Matamaru said.

CERT expert Andrew explaining cyber dangers to students at Betikama.

Successful participants from RSIPF, CERT and RAPPP at the conclusion of the Cyber Safety Training program held in June.

CERT officer teaching students at St Joseph’s Tenaru School about how to use the internet safely

RSIPF presentation on Cyber Safety at St Joseph’s Tenaru School

RSIPF