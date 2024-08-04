Submit Release
A permanent house burnt down to ashes, police investigate

 A three-bed room permanent house burnt down to ashes at Betikekerao settlement, in small Ngella, Central Islands Province (CIP) recently.

Tulagi police have received the report and responded to the fire incident but the house has already burnt down to ashes.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Islands Province, Inspector George Mouli said, “The owner of the house told his relative to look after the house while he was away to Honiara.”

Inspector Maoli said, “The relative who looked after the house was away to a Church program when the house was on fire.”

Tulagi police are still investigating the burning incident and appeal to the people around the new Mara area to assist with the investigation.

Tulagi police can be contacted on phone 32999 or call the police free toll line 999.

 

RSIPF

