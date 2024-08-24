The Future of Media: Transforming How We Consume News in the Digital Age

End of Misinformation: Blockchain Tech Takes Center Stage by 2027

The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie — deliberate, contrived and dishonest — but the myth — persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic.” — John F. Kennedy

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES , August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypha LLC is pleased to announce the development of the Hypha Network, an innovative project that integrates blockchain and AI at its core.Hypha Network's objective is to verify and validate the accuracy of any information accessed by the user in order to ensure the integrity of the data.Based on a multi-tier structure comprising public and private blockchains, the network is designed to securely store data according to confidentiality and protection requirements. The integrated AI ensures data integrity and serves as the cornerstone of data validation.Any instances of misinformation are identified and accompanied by sources that justify the decision. Individuals or organisations that frequently disseminate misinformation are marked and may potentially be blocked.In the ranking of the global risks over the next two years “Misinformation and disinformation” are on the first place. (Source: World Economic Forum Global Risks Perception Survey 2023 – 2024)One of the key differentiators is the use of personalised AI agents. These agents, enhanced by a swarm intelligence mechanism and a transparent AI learning process, represent a significant advance over the current centralised systems. The decentralised approach ensures transparency, which is a fundamental requirement for establishing trust.The AI agents are responsible for validating information, managing tasks, communicating and providing customised recommendations based on individual preferences. The data is stored on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and verifiability of the learning process for each agent, avoiding the “black box” challenge often faced by established providers.As previously stated, the swarm intelligence model is based on the principle that all participating blockchain nodes are responsibility for training and expanding Hypha’s AI. In a proof of contribution process, the nodes that contribute the most to the training of the AI are rewarded.A robust validation and verification process is in place to ensure that all data complies with the ethical and legal requirements of the community.By utilising this model, the AI agents have comprehensive access to the entire knowledge base of the Hypha Network. Moreover, they undergo a bespoke learning process, which enables them to adapt to the specific requirements of the user. This enables the AI agents to collaborate and share knowledge in a way that respects the privacy of each individual.Given that the product development is already underway, the target date for market maturity has been set for the end of 2026.To facilitate the development process, Hypha LLC has initiated a crowdfunding campaign through the $HYPHA token presale. This not only raises the necessary funds, but also engages the community directly in the growth of the project. Token investors will gain early access to the network’s features and will play a pivotal role in its future development.We extend an invitation to investors and innovators to participate in the development of the Hypha Network. By working together, we can facilitate the advent of a new era of transparent and trustworthy communication and interaction.For further information about Hypha Network and investment opportunities, please visit [Hypha LLC]

