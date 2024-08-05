AI-Weekly Surpasses 25,000 Weekly Readers

The Week's News in Artificial Intelligence The world’s #1 online resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-Weekly, the world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 25,000 weekly readers.

This achievement reflects the increasing global interest in AI and underscores AI-Weekly's dedication to providing high-quality, human-curated news and insights to AI professionals, educators, and enthusiasts worldwide.

Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for AI-Weekly, shares, “Surpassing 25,000 weekly readers is a significant milestone for us, and reaffirms our commitment to delivering high quality, human-curated AI news and trends each week. We are profoundly grateful for the support of the readers, sponsors, and advertisers that have made this milestone possible.”

About AI-Weekly

AI-Weekly is the world's leading weekly newsletter for staying up to date on the latest news and trends in artificial intelligence. The newsletter aggregates (using AI) and curates (using human beings) a wide range of AI-related content, including productivity tips, guides, walkthroughs, and explainer videos, in addition to weekly news updates. Every article is meticulously selected by human editors with decades of experience in technology and journalism to ensure its relevance, timeliness, and quality, maintaining some of the highest editorial standards in the AI community today.

Milestone Achievement

"Serving over 25,000 readers is a testament to the invaluable feedback that we receive from our dedicated readers, sponsors, and hard-working editorial team. This milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to integrate, iterate and pivot on as much reader feedback as possible. The very best way to keep the AI community informed and engaged with the latest developments in the field each week," added Aaron Di Blasi.

Content and Services

AI-Weekly provides readers with a comprehensive, human-curated, fully cited, chronological overview of the entire AI news landscape each week. This includes AI productivity tips, in-depth guides, step-by-step walkthroughs, and insightful explainer videos, alongside current news updates. The newsletter is released every Tuesday morning at 6:00 AM ET and is free of charge, making it accessible to everyone.

Reader Engagement and Feedback

AI-Weekly is committed to listening to reader feedback, which plays a crucial role in shaping future editorial decisions. We actively engage with our audience to ensure that AI-Weekly content remains relevant and valuable to readers.

Ethical and Transparent Use of AI

At AI-Weekly, AI technology is utilized to enhance content aggregation and workflow efficiency while ensuring that all final editorial decisions are made by human editors. We adhere to strict ethical guidelines and maintain complete transparency in our AI use.

Editorial Team

The editorial team at AI-Weekly is led by Aaron Di Blasi, a seasoned media professional with extensive experience in technology, accessibility, and artificial intelligence. Under Aaron's leadership, the team leverages their collective expertise to deliver high-quality, human-curated news that readers can trust.

Testimonials

Reader: "So many AI newsletters want to tell you what THEY think is important in AI right now. AI-Weekly just tells you what's happening in AI right now. And gives you the sources. A refreshing change."

Reader: "Great service. Especially for investors that just want to monitor the pulse of the industry, without being drowned in editorial."

Reader: "A must read each week. The time it must take to compile this. Thank you!"

Additional Information

Growing Interest in AI News

Global interest in AI news is on the rise, and AI-Weekly is at the forefront of meeting that demand. Our human-curated approach ensures that readers receive only high-quality, relevant content each week. A free service helping many to navigate the overwhelming amount of information being released about AI today.

Legal Notices

