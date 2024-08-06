Cority Partners with Level Access to Improve User Experience, Accessibility and UX/UI Excellence
Company Invests in Market-Leading UI/UX Improvements Across EHS & ESG SolutionsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, today announced a strategic partnership with Level Access, the leading provider of digital accessibility solutions. The new collaboration highlights Cority’s continued commitment to an improved user experience for all Cority’s customers, providing accessible, user-friendly EHS and sustainability solutions through its comprehensive responsible business platform, CorityOne.
Forty-two million Americans have a severe disability, and of those, 96% have disabilities that are unseen or non-apparent. Building software that is accessible for all users has never been more important. Scott Miner, Cority’s senior director of platform & design, highlights the significance of the new partnership, stating, “I’m proud to be part of an organization that takes accessibility seriously. A positive user experience means all users can get in and get to work in a way that makes sense, is easy, and engaging. For Cority software solutions, getting the job done efficiently and correctly results in a safer world for all of us. Partnering with Level Access will be key in helping us accelerate progress at scale.”
Driving Accessibility Through Expert Collaboration
Through the partnership, Cority will be able to perform comprehensive audits and enhancement support and continually identify opportunities for improvement, leveraging Level Access’s best-in-class performance indicators.
“Digital accessibility is an ongoing practice, not a one-time project. By committing to building and maintaining accessible solutions for the long term, Cority is taking meaningful action toward delivering an exceptional experience for every user. We’re thrilled to partner with them as they set a new standard for UX excellence both within and beyond the EHS and ESG space.” said Jon Avila, chief accessibility officer, Level Access
The collaboration will ensure Cority’s solutions meet or exceed accessibility standards, benefiting all users and improving overall usability.
“Building software that everyone can use regardless of their abilities is a top priority. A natural byproduct of addressing accessibility items is improved usability—it’s not just fixing web pages to work for screen readers,” Miner emphasized.
This partnership marks the beginning of a series of updates and enhancements to the user experience across CorityOne, a suite of connected solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, and sustainability programs. The integrated, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform brings together all of the Cority’s solutions into a unified interface where users can aggregate data from across the organization for a single, accurate, holistic view of EHS and sustainability performance. Looking ahead, Cority strives to make its solutions more accessible and easy-to-use for users of all of its EHS and sustainability solutions.
