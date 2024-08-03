PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press Release

August 2, 2024 "Ilalapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipino" -- Bong Go inspects new Super Health Center, provides aid to more than a thousand indigents in San Isidro, Davao Oriental On Thursday, August 1, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his dedication to improving healthcare accessibility by visiting a newly established Super Health Center in San Isidro, Davao Oriental. During the turnover of the Super Health Center in Barangay Bato-Bato, Senator Go met with local leaders and community members, evaluated the facility's capabilities, and provided various types of assistance, including food packs to the barangay health workers there. "Ang ating layunin ay malinaw - siguraduhin na ang bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar, ay may access sa dekalidad na serbisyong medikal," Senator Go stated. Through the efforts of Senator Go as Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee and Vice Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, in collaboration with fellow legislators, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and various local government units, substantial funding has been allocated to establish over 700 Super Health Centers across the country, with 14 located in Davao Oriental. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayong Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. The push for the Super Health Centers was initiated by Senator Go before the start of the Marcos administration, setting the foundation for the subsequent expansion of these facilities under the current leadership. Following the Super Health Center turnover, Senator Go then proceeded to the municipal gym where he and his Malasakit Team distributed aid to more than a thousand indigent residents in the town. "Basta't para sa kapakanan ng mahihirap na Pilipino at tiyak na mapapakinabangan ng mga nangangailangan, patuloy akong susuporta sa mga pro-poor programs ng gobyerno tungo sa ating iisang hangarin na sana'y walang maiwan at walang magutom na Pilipino," Senator Go said. Senator Go also commended the local government of San Isidro, including Mayor Angel Go, Board Members Rotchie Ravelo, Daid Linsag, and Harold Montes, councilors, and barangay captains, for their efforts to improve the lives of the town's residents. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he remarked. Go personally assisted 1,500 struggling residents. All the identified beneficiaries received grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, masks, and snacks from Senator Go. Additionally, some of them were given basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes. In partnership with the Mayor, Senator Francis Tolentino, and Senator Robin Padilla, the beneficiaries were given financial assistance by the government. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go urged Filipinos to prioritize their health. He highlighted the significance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure that disadvantaged Filipinos can easily access government medical assistance programs. In Davao Oriental, residents can access services at the Malasakit Center located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center. Under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, Malasakit Centers are designed to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance programs for those in need. Since its inception in 2018, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. In his role as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go has actively supported a myriad of initiatives in San Isidro, including the construction of an access road, a multipurpose building, a slaughterhouse, and a flood control structure. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Senator Go also aided residents in the towns of Mati and Lupon.