REVILLA EXACTS ACCOUNTABILITY FROM THE OWNER OF SUNKEN MT TERRA NOVA; OIL SPILL NOW AFFECTING COASTAL TOWNS OF CAVITE

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Saturday (August 3) is exacting accountability from the owner of the sunken tanker MT Terra Nova that initially caused an oil spill in waters of Bataan but has now reached the coastal towns of Cavite and is already affecting the livelihood of the local fisherfolk.

According to the Provincial Government of Cavite, 8 towns in the province are already affected by the said oil spill namely, Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate, which necessitated the declaration of state of calamity in the said areas.

"Hindi tayo naghahanap ng sisi. Wala namang may kagustuhan na lumubog yung tanker na yon sa lakas ng bagyo noong nakaraang linggo. Pero may dapat tayong gawin upang hindi na maulit ang ganitong pangyayari. Hindi pwedeng walang managot. Hindi pwedeng walang accountability. Nakakalungkot at nakakadismaya kasi napakalawak ng pinsala nitong oil spill na to hindi lang sa kalikasan kung di sa kabuhayan rin ng ating mga kababayan," Revilla said.

"Kaya dapat yung may-ari ng barkong lumubog, dapat tumulong at manguna sa paglilinis ng kumalat na langis sa karagatan. They should also compensate the fisherfolk. Nawalan ng kabuhayan ang ating mga mangingisda. Kahit pa walang may kagustuhan ng nangyari, may responsibilidad pa rin sila diyan. Hindi pwedeng hahayaan lang yan at iba ang sasagot sa problemang nadulot nila," the solon added.

According to reports, the MT Terra Nova is carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel.

The Cavite Provincial Government on Friday (August 2) already prohibited the catching and selling of all marine products coming to the coastal areas to avoid oil contamination.

Meanwhile, Revilla raised that compensation for the liability on environmental damages of the capsized oil tanker should be claimed against the insurance of the owners.

"Dapat singilin ang may-ari ng barkong ito para sa environmental damages. Let its insurance cover for everything. Dapat may insurance yung mga ganyan di ba? Dapat habulin natin sila. Moreover, we should tighten the regulation on ships and tankers that we allow to voyage our seas. Kung sa inspection pa lang, kulang na tayo, para bang sinadya na rin nating mangyari ito," Revilla remarked. -30-