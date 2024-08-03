Fin+AI 2024 Conference Announces Third Round of Thought Leaders

Chris Skinner, The Finanser Intelligent Money Le Meridien, Dania Beach, FL

Organizations represented include Bank of America, EarnUp, Reserve Bank, PayZen, PeakMetrics, Cisco, Zūm Rails, TD Bank, NFCU, Ocrolus, Avalon Securities & more

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Companies that aren’t prepared to take advantage of this AI Revolution will fall behind and, over time, will no longer exist,” said Intuit CEO, Sasan Goodarzi, in a recent interview. "The era of AI is one of the most significant technology shifts of our lifetime," he predicted.

With this vision in mind, Fin+AI 2024, the premier conference uniting the domains of Financial Technology and Artificial Intelligence, today announced their third wave of thought leaders who will be presenting at the upcoming event. This groundbreaking new show, taking place October 2-4, 2024 at Le Méridien in Dania Beach, Florida, will focus on redefining financial intelligence.

“We have planted our flag at the intersection of these two incredibly powerful technologies” said Bruce Burke, the Executive Producer of Fin+AI 2024. “Every day we see new advancements in this nascent segment. Global banking giants and early entrants alike, are harnessing the tremendous power of Generative AI.”

The third wave of Fin+AI presenters include leaders from financial institutions, venture capital, academia, software development, and more. Meet executives, experts, and entrepreneurs that are shaping the future of financial services.

Organizations represented include Bank of America, EarnUp, Reserve Bank of India, PayZen, Peak Metrics, Outshift by Cisco, Zūm Rails, TD Bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, DBC Technologies, Ocrolus, Avalon Securities, and more:

• Awais Sher Baja, Head of Data and AI Banking, Bank of America

• Lola Longe, Founder and CEO, Trust AI Chain

• Manish Garg, Chief Technology Officer, EarnUp

• Dr. James Stewart, Chief Technical Officer, Troj.AI

• Eric Bourget, Founder and CEO, HalfSerious

• Gretchen Rodriguez, Head of Payment, TD Bank

• Nick Loui, Co-Founder and CEO, PeakMetrics

• Adam Hadley, Chief Executive Officer, QuantSpark

• Dr. Agustin Rosa Marin, Founder and CEO, MiCoach

• Tobias Mezger, Co-Founder and COO, PayZen

• Kumaran Ponnambalam, Principal AI Engineer, Outshift by Cisco

• Miles Schwartz, Co-Founder, Zūm Rails

• Henryk Dabrowski, Chief Executive Officer, Areca Financial

• Het Mistry, Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, Navy Federal Credit Union

• Vik Dua, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ocrolus

• Kris Woodbeck, Chief Executive Officer, PCCSO

• Feroz Hyder, Chief Executive Officer, Ferro Technics

• Dr. Parul Naib, Head of Data Science and ML, Reserve Bank, Innovation Hub

• Mike Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, Fundica

• Mario Garcia, Chief Creative Officer, Garcia Interactive

• Dennis Wilson, Founder and CEO, DBC Technologies

• John Hetherington, Founder and CEO, We Deliver Your Vision

• Peter Selmeczy, Senior Marketing Manager, Hiflylabs

• Andreas Deutschmann, Managing Director, Avalon Securities

In addition to these announced thought leaders, Fin+AI 2024 is now accepting proposal submissions for the fourth-round announcement of speakers. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the call for papers page on the conference website, download the guidelines, and submit their proposals for presentation.

Canadian Delegation at Fin+AI

This year's conference will also feature a delegation of Canadian Fintech and AI companies. Organized by Matthew Waldron, Trade Commissioner at Canadian Consulate General, the cohort will feature a variety of Canadian headquartered organizations showcasing the latest innovations from the Great White North.

“The Consulate General Canada in Miami, and the Trade Commissioner Service are proud to be working with Fin+AI 2024, and its organizer to bring some of the world’s top AI and financial technology minds to this show focused on the cutting edge of this key technology sector,” said the Canadian Trade Commissioner.

Companies representing Canada at Fin+AI 2024 include OneVest, ID Quotient, DBC Technologies, Fundica, Zūm Rails, HalfSerious, Troj.AI, TD Bank, Docsie, PCSSO, We Deliver Your Vision, Ferro Technics, and more. According to AI benchmarking platform, Evident Insights, three of Canada’s big banks made the top 10 for artificial-intelligence research globally. Royal Bank of Canada was third, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank in sixth place, and Bank of Montreal came in ninth.

Canada aims to be a leader in the growing Fintech and AI marketplace. Attendees are encouraged to reach out to these companies to start discussions before, during, or in the margins of this fantastic show. The Canadian Trade Commissioner is organizing a meet and greet on the first day of the show. Additional details are forthcoming when the full conference agenda is released.

Chris Skinner’s Intelligent Money at Fin+AI

Thursday, October 3rd is the first full day of Fin+AI 2024 conference activities. The conference sessions kick off with a keynote address from none other than The Finanser himself, Chris Skinner. Chris is an award-winning speaker, and one of the most influential people in technology, as well as a best-selling author. He is an independent commentator on the financial markets and fintech through his blog, the Finanser.com, which is updated daily.

Chris Skinner helped to found one of the first mobile banks in the world, and has advised CEOs and leaders from every continent of the world, including the United Nations, the White House, the World Bank, and the World Economic Forum. His latest book (eighteenth!) is Intelligent Money, which discusses the implications of generative finance as Artificial Intelligence takes over the world. This powerful new book is being released in the U.S. at Fin+AI 2024.

Meet Chris, and get an autographed copy of his new Intelligent Money book at the evening’s book signing, and cocktail pool party - capping off the day’s activities. Intelligent Money explains and shows that, by 2030, as money becomes digital it will revolutionize everything.

Digital will make money more personal, individualize currency and its usage, secure it, enable it to automatically grow and to meet our personal goals, manage risk automatically, and make life simpler and easier for all.

The most critical aspect of this book is HOW money becomes intelligent … digitally … and artificially. Chris’ keynote session will be followed by a full day of conference activity; presentations, panels, workshops, and demonstrations. For additional news and information about Fin+AI 2024 visit the conference website at www.finaiconference.com and subscribe to the newsletter.

Keynote Speakers for Fin+AI 2024 Conference | Chris Skinner and Paolo Sironi