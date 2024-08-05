Submit Release
Delhi Magazine Expands Presence with New Offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Moscow, and New York

DWARKA, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Delhi, August 3, 2024 – Delhi Magazine, a prominent name in Indian journalism, is thrilled to announce its continued expansion with the opening of new offices in Mumbai and Bangalore this September. These additions mark a significant step in the magazine's mission to extend its reach and influence across key media hubs in India.

Delhi Magazine, which already operates from four strategic locations – D-72, Ramphal Chowk, Sec-7, Dwarka (since 2020); F-75 Vardhman Enclave in Delhi (since 2021); an office in Sec-11 Sonipat at the GIET campus; and another in Rohtak near the Vaish Law College complex (both opened one year ago) – is poised to enhance its operational footprint with these new offices.

Expanding Across India

The upcoming offices in Mumbai and Bangalore will allow Delhi Magazine to tap into the dynamic media, business, and cultural landscapes of these cities. Mumbai, the heart of India’s financial and entertainment sectors, and Bangalore, the nation’s tech capital, present unique opportunities to engage with diverse and influential audiences.

Going Global

In addition to its domestic expansion, Delhi Magazine is also planning to establish offices in Moscow and New York by December 2024. This move is aimed at strengthening the magazine’s international desk, facilitating comprehensive coverage of global events and trends from two of the world’s most influential cities.

About Delhi Magazine

Delhi Magazine has been delivering in-depth reporting, sharp analysis, and wide-ranging coverage since its inception. With a presence in key locations across India, the magazine has steadily grown its audience, offering valuable insights into various sectors. The planned expansion aligns with its vision to become a leading global media outlet.

For more information, please contact:

PR Department
Delhi Magazine
Email: dinesh@delhi-magazine.com

Devkant
Delhi Magazine
+919716521247 ext.
