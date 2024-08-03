Padilla: On the Approval of the Medical Cannabis Bill in the House of Representatives

On the Approval of the Medical Cannabis Bill in the House of Representatives

The passage of the bill legalizing medical cannabis on third and final reading in the House of Representatives is very good news.

I am hopeful that its counterpart bill in the Senate that I am advocating - the Cannabis Medicalization Act - will also be approved, for the final signature of the President.

Sa Pag-apruba ng Medical Cannabis Bill sa Kamara

Napakagandang balita ang pagpasa ng panukalang batas para sa legalisasyon ng medical cannabis sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Kamara.

Umaasa po ako na ang kapatid nitong Senate bill na Cannabis Medicalization Act na ating isinusulong ay maaaprubahan na rin para sa pinal na lagda ng Pangulo.