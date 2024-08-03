Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,564 in the last 365 days.

Padilla: On the Approval of the Medical Cannabis Bill in the House of Representatives

PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press Release
August 2, 2024

On the Approval of the Medical Cannabis Bill in the House of Representatives

The passage of the bill legalizing medical cannabis on third and final reading in the House of Representatives is very good news.

I am hopeful that its counterpart bill in the Senate that I am advocating - the Cannabis Medicalization Act - will also be approved, for the final signature of the President.

Sa Pag-apruba ng Medical Cannabis Bill sa Kamara

Napakagandang balita ang pagpasa ng panukalang batas para sa legalisasyon ng medical cannabis sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Kamara.

Umaasa po ako na ang kapatid nitong Senate bill na Cannabis Medicalization Act na ating isinusulong ay maaaprubahan na rin para sa pinal na lagda ng Pangulo.

You just read:

Padilla: On the Approval of the Medical Cannabis Bill in the House of Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more