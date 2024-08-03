Iconic DC Summer Youth Employment Program Highlights 45th Year at Closeout

(WASHINGTON, DC) –Today, the Bowser Administration held its Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) closing reception and ceremony to recognize outstanding host employers and youth participants.



For 45 years, the MBSYEP has been providing a fair shot to young people in the District of Columbia. Each year, the program provides thousands of District youth the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career paths. The program partners with hundreds of employers to provide relevant training and guidance to DC’s youth to help them develop the positive work habits and skills necessary to secure future employment. Last year, almost 12,000 youth participated in the program, 56% of the previous year’s participants were residents of Wards 7 and 8, and nearly 800 host employers offered youth summer employment opportunities.



“For 45 years, we have been dedicated to serving the community by providing thousands of young people with job opportunities and career pathways,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “This pivotal program highlights the Bowser Administration's commitment to investing in and shaping our future workforce. We are proud of the significant positive impact this program has had on our community.”



MBSYEP remains the largest summer youth employment program per capita in the country. To commemorate the 45th anniversary of MBSYEP, the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship award amount was increased from $2,000 to $4,500 this year. The Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship supports MBSYEP alums pursuing postsecondary education, occupational skills training, or military service. Additionally, five students pursuing a health care industry career will each receive a $20,000 scholarship toward their college education. To learn more about the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship, visit click HERE.