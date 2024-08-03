Derby Barracks / Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5003989
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2024 @ 2329 hours
STREET: Route 58
TOWN: Brownington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Poirier Ln
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Patrick Bailey
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: V-Star 1300
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/01/2024 at approximately 2329 hours, Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle traveling at 80 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, and then immediately thereafter located the motorcycle off the roadway near 44 Poirier Ln, in the Town of Brownington. Initial investigation revealed the operator, identified as Patrick Bailey, had been traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of his motorcycle and went off the roadway. Massey sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. At this time, speed was believed to be a factor in this crash.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881