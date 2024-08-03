Derby Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5003989

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2024 @ 2329 hours

STREET: Route 58

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Poirier Ln

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Patrick Bailey

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: V-Star 1300

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/01/2024 at approximately 2329 hours, Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle traveling at 80 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, and then immediately thereafter located the motorcycle off the roadway near 44 Poirier Ln, in the Town of Brownington. Initial investigation revealed the operator, identified as Patrick Bailey, had been traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of his motorcycle and went off the roadway. Massey sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. At this time, speed was believed to be a factor in this crash.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881