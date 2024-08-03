Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,578 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A5003989                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2024 @ 2329 hours

STREET: Route 58

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Poirier Ln

WEATHER: Cloudy        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Patrick Bailey

AGE: 27    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: V-Star 1300

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/01/2024 at approximately 2329 hours, Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle traveling at 80 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, and then immediately thereafter located the motorcycle off the roadway near 44 Poirier Ln, in the Town of Brownington. Initial investigation revealed the operator, identified as Patrick Bailey, had been traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of his motorcycle and went off the roadway. Massey sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. At this time, speed was believed to be a factor in this crash.

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more