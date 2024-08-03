Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,579 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Warns About Diamond Shruumz Infused Products

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH WARNS ABOUT DIAMOND SHRUUMZ INFUSED PRODUCTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 2, 2024                                                                                                                        24-106

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Prophet Premium Blends of its Diamond Shruumz brand infused cones, chocolate bars and gummies products because of potentially toxic levels of Muscimol. These products were sold direct-to-consumer online by Prophet Premium Blends, including to Hawaiʻi, and were available for purchase at local smoke/vape shops. A list of stores that received the recalled products can be found at this link.

Most Hawaiʻi stores identified on the list only received product samples and did not sell the products to the public. However, there were local stores that sold these products over the past year.

Muscimol is a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus Amanita and is a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products. People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products reported a variety of severe symptoms, including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting. Please contact your health care provider immediately if you become ill after consuming these products, and/or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222. Let them know that you have recently consumed the Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones and/or gummies.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products in Hawaiʻi. However, as of July 28, 2024, a total of 78 illnesses have been reported from 28 states, including two potentially associated deaths under investigation. DOH FDB personnel are working to ensure that none of the identified products remain available for sale.

Consumers should not buy or eat any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies. Please check for any product on hand and discard or return to the company for a refund. The products may appeal to children and teenagers, and parents and caregivers should consider discussing this recall with their children and take extra care to avoid consumption by younger people. Retailers should not sell or distribute any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies, and should hold the product in a secure location and contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund.

Consumers who purchased Diamond Shruumz products may contact Prophet Premium Blends via phone at 1-209-314-0881 between 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday, or by email at [email protected], to initiate a refund.

Product descriptions and relevant information for the recalled products are listed below:

Product Name UPC
Diamond Shruumz Infused Cone (Cookies & Cream) 810133320025 
Diamond Shruumz Infused Cone (Double Chocolate Chip) 810133320001 
Diamond Shruumz Infused Cone (Mint Chocolate Chip) 810133320049 
Diamond Shruumz Infused Cone (Sprinkles) 810133320063
Diamond Shruumz Infused Cone

(Strawberry Cheesecake)

 810133320087
Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bar (Birthday Cake) 75503858867
Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bar (Cinnamon Bar) 755003858836
Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bar (Cookie Butter) 755003858751
Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bar (Cookies & Cream) 755003858782
Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bar (Dark Chocolate) 755003858829
Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bar (Fruity Cereal) 755003858799
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Micro-Dose (Blue Raz Watermelon) 755003861362
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Micro-Dose (Grape Lemonade) 755003861584
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Micro-Dose (Hawaiian Punch) 755003861850
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Micro-Dose (Rainbow) 755003861614
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Micro-Dose (Sour Apple Peach) 755003861386
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Micro-Dose (Strawberry Kiwi) 755003861409
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Extreme/Mega-Dose (Blue Razz Euphoria) 810133320346  

 

 
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Extreme/Mega-Dose (Radical Rainbow) 810133320407
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Extreme/Mega-Dose (Lucid Lemon Lime) 810133320360
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Extreme/Mega-Dose (Peach Paradise) 810133320384
Diamond Shruumz Gummies – Extreme/Mega-Dose (Watermelon Wonderland) 810133320421

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]

You just read:

News Release – DOH Warns About Diamond Shruumz Infused Products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more