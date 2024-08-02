Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense in Southeast.

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located evidence of gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this photo:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24114573

