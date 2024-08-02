Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Pays Over One Billion Dollars to Claimants, Commits to Building Upon Momentum

SANTA FE, N.M. – The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (“Claims Office”) has reached a significant milestone, disbursing over one billion dollars to claimants affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding. To date, the Claims Office has disbursed more than $1 billion to claimants who have filed Notices of Loss, marking a critical step forward in the recovery of Las Vegas, Mora and San Miguel County communities.

“Our community has shown remarkable resilience throughout this challenging journey,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “This milestone is a testament to the determination, patience, and partnership of our claimants who have used their voices to help us identify critical improvements to the claims process. We know this milestone belongs to the community.”

The Claims Office has intensified its efforts to expedite payments and streamline processes, ensuring claimants receive the maximum compensation allowable under the law as swiftly and seamlessly as possible. Recent improvements include increased staffing, extended office hours, and enhanced tools such as standard rate calculators and documentation checklists to simplify the claims process and minimize delays.

In recent weeks, the Claims Office has processed several municipal claims, with additional claims either at or approaching the payment stage. These payments benefit entire counties, underscoring the broader impact of these efforts on community-wide recovery.

The Claims Office also continues to prioritize complex claims, such as total loss claims, which involve entire households devastated by the disaster. While these cases require meticulous attention and may take longer to process, efforts are ongoing to continue accelerating these payments without comprising accuracy or fairness.

“We recognize the trust placed in us by our claimants, and we are grateful for their collaboration and feedback which have been invaluable in refining our processes,” noted Mitchell. “Their participation in Claims Office events like Total Loss Claims Workshops, Kitchen Table Connects, and Resource Fairs has strengthened our partnership, informed our continuous improvement initiatives, and ultimately has sped up the payment process.”

Looking ahead, the Claims Office remains committed to building upon this momentum to ensure every eligible claimant receives the support they need. Efforts to remove barriers and enhance communication will remain a top priority as the Claims Office strives to meet community members where they are and deliver the compensation they both need and deserve.

“While we acknowledge this milestone, we recognize there is more work ahead,” added Mitchell. “Our commitment remains steadfast to provide comprehensive resources and support beyond financial assistance to help our community recover, rebuild and thrive. We would like to urge anyone who experienced damages from the fire to submit a Notice of Loss to begin the claims process. It is imperative to take this step before November 14, 2024.”

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim if they have not already. Questions and concerns can be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133. Per the Hermit's Peak Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Contact a tax professional for tax-related questions.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $1 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.