With the Countdown to a New School Year Underway, DC Health Reminds Families to Ensure Students Are Up to Date on Required Immunizations

(Washington, DC) – As the new school year approaches, DC Health is urging families to ensure their children are up to date on all required immunizations to protect against preventable diseases. DC Health, in collaboration with medical and educational partners, remains dedicated to enhancing vaccine access throughout the District, making it more convenient for families to have their children vaccinated.

“While accessing childhood immunizations through a medical provider is the ideal option, we understand that it may not always be convenient for every family,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “That’s why we’ve stayed focused on increasing the number and availability of vaccination clinics across the District, to make it easier for families to stay on track. Our goal is to provide additional resources and support to ensure that every child is protected and ready for a healthy school year.”

DC Health emphasizes the importance of vaccinations in preventing the spread of infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, and whooping cough. The required vaccinations for school entry in the District include DTap, MMR, Varicella, Polio, and Hepatitis B, among others.

DC Health and its partners have developed multiple opportunities to support the vaccination of children:

School-Based Health Centers : Families with students ages 3 and older are able to visit any school-based health center, regardless of where the student is enrolled, for a vaccination-only appointment. Please call ahead to schedule as days and times vary by location. Find a list of school-based health centers at dchealth.dc.gov/service/school-based-health-centers.

: Families with students ages 3 and older are able to visit any school-based health center, regardless of where the student is enrolled, for a vaccination-only appointment. Please call ahead to schedule as days and times vary by location. Find a list of school-based health centers at dchealth.dc.gov/service/school-based-health-centers. DC Public Schools (DCPS) Student Health Hub : Through Saturday, August 17, the DCPS Student Health Hub offers DCPS families access to free health exams, immunization and health resources, and health vendors from across the District. DCPS families can find available dates and register at bit.ly/dcpsstudenthealthhub.

: Through Saturday, August 17, the DCPS Student Health Hub offers DCPS families access to free health exams, immunization and health resources, and health vendors from across the District. DCPS families can find available dates and register at bit.ly/dcpsstudenthealthhub. School Located and Community Vaccination Events: Community providers are conducting vaccination events at schools, recreation centers, and other community locations to ensure easy access to vaccines. For a complete list of pediatric vaccination locations, visit dchealth.dc.gov/immunization.

For any vaccination event, those with insurance should bring their insurance cards and ID to ensure you are eligible to receive vaccines at no cost. For more information about immunizations and vaccine access across the District, visit dchealth.dc.gov/immunizations.

Families are encouraged to check with their children’s medical provider about vaccination schedules and making the necessary appointment, either vaccination-only or well child visit. Well child visits typically include a physical exam, developmental and behavioral screenings, and vaccinations. These visits are essential to monitor a child’s growth and development, ensure they are meeting developmental milestones, and prevent the spread of vaccine preventable diseases.

In addition, families should ensure all required enrollment documents, including proof of residency and health forms, such as the Universal Health Certificate and Oral Health Assessment, are submitted to their schools promptly. If families are still looking for a school for the 2024-25 school year, they can apply through the My School DC post-lottery application: apply.myschooldc.dc.gov. For additional support, families can contact their school or the My School DC hotline at (202) 888-6336.



