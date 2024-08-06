Rockumentary WITNESS UNDERGROUND Faith, Loss, & Rock n' Roll - Tubi TV

Submit Release
Part endearing rockumentary, part liberation journey, winner of ‘Best Documentary Feature’ at a horror fest. Streaming on TUBI TV, Amazon, soon on Apple TV

Cathartic and heartrending… frequently searing and undeniably confrontational… for the people of this film, music wasn’t just an outlet; it was a savior.”
— —Steven Spoerl, Tone Madison
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Witness Underground is jarring, heartbreaking, infuriating, artfully made, and most important. Film Score 8/10.” —FilmThreat. Part endearing rockumentary, part liberation journey, and winner of ‘Best Documentary Feature’ at GenreBlast Film Festival (horror/genre), Witness Underground gracefully weaves together archival footage, live performances, and an expansive original soundtrack, to tell the story of losing faith and family to an extreme belief system, while illuminating an underground art scene that flourished in the 1990’s, until one member went too far.

An ‘Official Selection’ at nine film festivals, including Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival, Portland, Wisconsin, & New Haven Documentary Film Festival, the film focuses on five key participants of a small record label, Nuclear Gopher, the catalyst for the undiscovered music scene across five states. Director, Scott Homan, informed by his own lived experiences with the Jehovah's Witnesses, deftly handles the multiple shifts in tone, interwoven lives, and traumatic moments with dignity and respect. “A heartfelt documentary… with very charming energy” —The Movie Database

“Cathartic and heartrending… frequently searing and undeniably confrontational… for the people of this film, music wasn’t just an outlet; it was a savior.”—Tone Madison. Musicians Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, Chad Rhiger, author James Zimmerman, and Nuclear Gopher co-founder, Ryan Sutter, emerge as voices of reason leading to a gut punch of a climax.

Streaming now on Tubi TV, Amazon Prime, Plex, and YouTube Movies & TV.
Coming soon to Apple TV

Learn more: WitnessUnderground.com

Anthony Mathenia
Banana Island Films
press@bananaislandfilms.com

Official Trailer WITNESS UNDERGROUND (2024)

