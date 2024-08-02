Submit Release
H.R. 8467, Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2033

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

15,384

32,973

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

15,384

32,973

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

17,529

23,596

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2034?

> $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2034?

> $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would
  • Reauthorize and amend agricultural support, nutrition, conservation, and other programs implemented and administered by the Department of Agriculture
  • Impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Changes in the agricultural support, nutrition, and conservation programs
  • Mandatory appropriations
  • Accelerating the spending of previously appropriated balances
  • Amounts authorized to be appropriated
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Projecting future commodity prices and production rates, which are sensitive to weather and market forces
  • Predicting how and how quickly the states would implement various policies
  • Projecting changes in the economy, particularly regarding inflation and unemployment

