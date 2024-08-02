H.R. 8467, Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2033

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 15,384 32,973

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 15,384 32,973

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 17,529 23,596

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2034? > $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2034? > $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? Yes, Under Threshold

Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would Reauthorize and amend agricultural support, nutrition, conservation, and other programs implemented and administered by the Department of Agriculture

Impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Changes in the agricultural support, nutrition, and conservation programs

Mandatory appropriations

Accelerating the spending of previously appropriated balances

Amounts authorized to be appropriated