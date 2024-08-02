H.R. 8467, Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2033
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
15,384
32,973
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
15,384
32,973
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
17,529
23,596
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2034?
> $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2034?
> $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
The bill would
- Reauthorize and amend agricultural support, nutrition, conservation, and other programs implemented and administered by the Department of Agriculture
- Impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Changes in the agricultural support, nutrition, and conservation programs
- Mandatory appropriations
- Accelerating the spending of previously appropriated balances
- Amounts authorized to be appropriated
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Projecting future commodity prices and production rates, which are sensitive to weather and market forces
- Predicting how and how quickly the states would implement various policies
- Projecting changes in the economy, particularly regarding inflation and unemployment