Criminal DLS Incidents A Troop Vt State Police

News Release - Criminal DLS incidents

 

For the week of Wednesday, July 24, 2024 through Tuesday,  July 28, 2024, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

Trooper:  Sgt. Kamerling

Case #: 24A2005181

Operator: Dylan Sordiff-Shand

Age: 22

Town: Sheldon

Location of Stop:  Oakland Station Rd Georgia

Time and date of stop:  7/28/24 @ 1800

Citation date and time:  9/16/24 @ 0830

Court: Franklin Criminal  

 

Trooper:  Hartman

Case #: 24A2005168

Operator: Mercedes Provost

Age: 32

Town: Richford

Location of Stop: VT RT 105 / Poor Farm Rd Sheldon

Time and date of stop:  7/28/24 @ 0045

Citation date and time: 8/20/24 @ 0830

Court: Franklin Criminal

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans,  St. Johnsbury, Williston.

 

 

Jessica L. Cucinelli

Barracks Clerk

VSP St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 option 4

 

 

 

Criminal DLS Incidents A Troop Vt State Police

