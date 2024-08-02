Criminal DLS Incidents A Troop Vt State Police
News Release - Criminal DLS incidents
For the week of
Trooper: Sgt. Kamerling
Case #: 24A2005181
Operator: Dylan Sordiff-Shand
Age: 22
Town: Sheldon
Location of Stop: Oakland Station Rd Georgia
Time and date of stop: 7/28/24 @ 1800
Citation date and time: 9/16/24 @ 0830
Court: Franklin Criminal
Trooper: Hartman
Case #: 24A2005168
Operator: Mercedes Provost
Age: 32
Town: Richford
Location of Stop: VT RT 105 / Poor Farm Rd Sheldon
Time and date of stop: 7/28/24 @ 0045
Citation date and time: 8/20/24 @ 0830
Court: Franklin Criminal
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.
Jessica L. Cucinelli
Barracks Clerk
VSP St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 option 4
Jessica L. Cucinelli
Barracks Clerk
VSP St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 option 4