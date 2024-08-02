ECCB Issues 40th Anniversary Commemorative Stamps

40th Anniversary Commemorative Stamps

BASSETERRE, SAINT CHRISTOPHER (ST KITTS) AND NEVIS, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) announces the issuance of its 40th anniversary commemorative stamps.

The stamps are now in circulation in the six independent ECCB member countries: Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Two sheets of stamps will be available to each country. A quantity of ‘First Day Covers’, which are sold to philatelic collectors, will be made available subsequently.

Deputy Governor of the ECCB Dr Valda Henry spearheaded the stamp competition which formed part of the Bank’s 40th anniversary celebrations. She said, “we are elated with the expression of collective action and innovation.” She added that the stamps are a reflection of the talents and gifts of the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Dr Henry encourages the public to purchase, use and collect this special stamp issue.

The ECCB announced the winners of its 40th Anniversary Stamp Competition at the launch of its year-long celebrations in January 2023. Verdant Shetty of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won the 5-11 category of the competition with his stamp titled: ‘Go Green’. Mea Emmanuel of Saint Lucia won the 12-17 category with her stamp titled: ‘Sustainable Economic Growth and Development and Maxanne Rocke of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won the 18 and over category with his stamp depicting the 5 July 1983 signing of the ECCB Agreement.

The Deputy Governor again congratulates the winners and Post Masters General of the participating countries who collaborated with the ECCB to make the issuance of the stamps a reality. She also gave special commendation to former Secretary General of the Caribbean Postal Union and Post Master General of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Clare Seraphin-Wallace for spearheading the initiative.

The value of the ECCB 40th Anniversary Commemorative stamps will be based on the best-selling stamps in the respective participating ECCB member countries.

About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

