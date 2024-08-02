AGO’s Special Prosecution Team Secures Justice in Rape Cases

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Special Prosecutions Section of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office secured justice in two sexual assault cases this week, highlighting the prosecutorial expertise provided to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio.

The AG’s Special Prosecutions Section offers resources to prosecutors across the state so they can consistently excel in their work. The section’s prosecutors are highly experienced in specific criminal matters and are appointed to cases on behalf of the local prosecutor, typically when a conflict of interest exists or additional expertise is needed.

Two sexual assault cases were successfully concluded this week:

Hocking County

Irene Marie Day of Logan pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Day will be sentenced Sept. 1. She faces a maximum sentence of 37½ years in prison.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Day’s co-defendant, Paul Sebring, also faces charges of rape and gross sexual imposition; his prosecution is ongoing.

Morrow County

Lawrence Fidler of LaRue, Marion County, was found guilty today following a weeklong jury trial.

Fidler was convicted of kidnapping and rape, both first-degree felonies; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual battery, a second-degree felony.

Fidler will be sentenced Oct. 3. He faces at least 10 years and up to a life in prison.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

