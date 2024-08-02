Career and Professional Services for Grad Students? Gonzaga Has ...

Access to Career Coaches

Choosing a master’s program is a big decision so it’s often worthwhile to look at the institution and what it can do for you beyond graduation. At Gonzaga, all students have access to our office of Career and Professional Development (CPD). You might be thinking, what does that mean? Well, here are just three of the services CPD offers.Our graduate students are a diverse group. We have people starting out in their careers looking to gain an edge in the marketplace, students who are established in their careers, love their work and want to skill up and others who are seasoned veterans possibly looking for a career shift. Despite their varied experience, our graduate students share one thing in common, they could all benefit from a career coach.

Career coaches can be pricey, according to indeed.com, on average a session can cost $100-$150 per hour. The great news for Gonzaga graduate students is that CPD offers career coaching services for free.

The CPD office has eight career coaches available by appointment to help answer questions and offer advice as you take the next step in your career.

If you are negotiating salary for a new job or asking for a raise, Gonzaga’s career coaches can assist with negotiation tactics, so you are prepared during your meeting.

If it’s been a few years since you last interviewed, or it’s the first time, CPD coaches can go over common questions you may be asked, work with you on strategy to answer in an impactful way and even help with mock interviews to ensure you are prepared.

They can also review your resume and cover letter, so your accomplishments and skills stand out in a pool of applicants.

Maybe you’re ready for a change but not yet sure what is next. CPD can even help you figure out what's next. Our coaches provide career assessments so you can dig into what you really want to do and carve a path to achieve your goals. CPD can also coach you on how to translate your current skillset into new opportunities, industries and even careers.

All you need to do to take advantage of this incredible resource is be a Gonzaga student or alum and of course make an appointment through their website.



Online Networks for Jobs and Mentorship

Career coaching is a fantastic benefit for enrolling at Gonzaga, but Gonzaga takes it a step further with resources to help find that new job and network.

First, CPD utilizes Career Shift as a hub for your job search and networking. Free to all students and alumni, you can search jobs by location, keyword and experience level. Forget about going to a company website and tracking down HR or department contacts, Career Shift provides those for you.

If you want mentorship, Zags Connect is the website for you. Our alumni are active in our mentoring database and Gonzaga students and alumni have connected with Zags in new industries, and at different levels in their careers, gaining valuable advice. If mentoring is something you are interested in, you also have the option to give back and help any Zags who are looking for your expertise.



Lifetime Access

Probably the best part of the Office of CPD that is fairly unique to Gonzaga, Gonzaga Alumni have access to these services for life. Once you graduate, you are welcome to reach out to Career and Professional Development at any time. No matter when you take that next step in your career journey, even if it’s 10 or more years down the road, the resources through CPD are available to you for a lifetime because at Gonzaga, once a Zag always a Zag.