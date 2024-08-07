Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,579 in the last 365 days.

A true story of faith and a daughter locked away in a foreign jail: upcoming release 'When We Could Not See the Moon'

A family cast in darkness. A daughter in an unimaginable situation. And the guiding light of faith that carried them through.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the true and harrowing story of a young woman facing dangerous and unforeseeable odds, and her family as they fought tirelessly to bring their daughter home. "When We Could Not See the Moon," (Ballast Books; September 24th, 2024) as told by the family to Savannah Spidalieri, will shock and captivate hearts.

“'When We Could Not See the Moon' starts as any normal day and builds to a maximum crescendo. It truly demonstrates the necessity of justice, the exigency of human dignity, the purpose of family, and the power of prayer.”
-Lawrence Wasden, former Idaho Attorney General

When Jon and Tracy Willems’ daughter Hanna ventured across the world for what was supposed to be an exciting year of working abroad in Egypt, things quickly took an unexpected turn, and the family found themselves in the middle of a waking nightmare. Falsely apprehended at customs for suspected drug trafficking, Hanna was placed in an Egyptian jail under unthinkable conditions with no tether to the outside world. But they were not alone.

Though names, locations, and other key elements have been changed or fictionalized to protect those who worked so fiercely to bring Hanna home, the Willems’ story is otherwise entirely based in fact. Encompassing the perspectives of parents Jon and Tracy Willems, sister Taylor, and Hanna herself, this harrowing true story captures all the defining characteristics of humanity: despair, distrust, and suffering but also faith, hope, compassion, and community. Dynamic and engaging with excerpts from the journal Hanna kept throughout this unbelievable series of events, "When We Could Not See the Moon" will speak to parents, people of faith, warriors for justice—and anyone who finds themselves lost in the dark, desperately searching for the light.

"When We Could Not See the Moon" is available for purchase through the premier hybrid publisher Ballast Books and everywhere else books are sold.

Kayla Mancuso
Ballast Books
kayla@ballastbooks.com

You just read:

A true story of faith and a daughter locked away in a foreign jail: upcoming release 'When We Could Not See the Moon'

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more