NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for Sixth District Court vacancy

Aug. 2, 2024

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for Sixth District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 2, 2024) – The Sixth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Sixth District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Marvin D. Bagley, September 30, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Kent Burggraaf, City Attorney, Kanab City, Attorney, Kent A.

Burggraaf, Attorney at Law; Arek Butler, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Office of the Attorney General; Jeffrey Makin, Senior Vice President, Legal, Sunrun Inc.; Michael Mathie, Attorney, Mathie Law, Associate General Counsel, TaxHawk, Inc.; Robert Van Dyke, County Attorney, Kane County.

Written comments can be submitted to the Sixth District Judicial Nominating Commission at

judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Aug. 12, 2024. The

Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

