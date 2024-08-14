New Children's Book Challenges Age-Old Stereotypes: Dragons and Knights as Friends

A New Friend for Dragon by Bianca Schulze A New Friend for Dragon: Interior Illustration by Samara Hardy

Bestselling author Bianca Schulze's latest book in the beloved Dragon series tackles friendship and prejudice.

A NEW FRIEND FOR DRAGON is the newest book in Bianca Schulze’s interactive Dragon series and is filled with the perfect amount of delight.” — Marilyn Robbins, The Bookies Bookstore

BROOMFIELD, CO, US, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling children's author Bianca Schulze will release her latest book, 'A New Friend for Dragon,' on August 20, 2024. This newest addition to the popular 'Don't Wake the Dragon' series, published by Clever Publishing, breaks new ground by challenging long-held stereotypes about dragons and knights, offering young readers a fresh perspective on friendship and acceptance.

In 'A New Friend for Dragon,' readers are introduced to Sir Fiero, a knight who arrives in town wearing shiny armor and brandishing a sparkling silver sword. When Dragon attempts to befriend him, Sir Fiero initially rejects the idea, believing that dragons and knights can't be friends. The story unfolds as both characters learn to look beyond appearances and preconceptions, delivering a powerful message about inclusion and open-mindedness.

"Children's literature plays a crucial role in shaping young minds," says Schulze. "With A New Friend for Dragon, we're not just telling a fun story—we're inviting children to question stereotypes and embrace differences from an early age. This is especially important now when political divides are affecting even families at the home level. Children are certainly hearing about these conflicts, and books like this can help them navigate these complex issues."

The book's themes resonate strongly with current social discussions about prejudice and inclusion, making it a timely addition to children's bookshelves and school libraries. By using familiar fantasy archetypes to explore these complex topics, Schulze creates an accessible and engaging way for children to understand and discuss important social issues that are increasingly present in their daily lives.

To support the book's release and message, Schulze has announced plans for a series of school visits and local bookstore events. "I'm excited to connect directly with young readers and educators," Schulze explains. "These visits will allow us to dive deeper into the book's themes and encourage meaningful discussions about friendship and acceptance, which are more crucial than ever in our current social climate."

Schulze, who is also the founder and editor of The Children's Book Review and host of The Growing Readers Podcast, brings her extensive experience in children's literature to this latest work. Her Dragon series, known for its charming illustrations by Samara Hardy and heartwarming stories, has been translated into 20 languages, demonstrating its universal appeal.

'A New Friend for Dragon' will be available at all major bookstores and online retailers starting August 20, 2024. Review copies are available upon request.

About the Author

Bianca Schulze is the founder of The Children's Book Review, a resource devoted to children's literature and literacy, and the host of The Growing Readers Podcast. Her bestselling book 'Don't Wake the Dragon' has captivated young readers worldwide, with translations available in 20 languages. Schulze's literary prowess extends to non-fiction as well, with her guide '101 Books to Read Before You Grow Up' earning recognition as an Amazon Editors' pick for Best Nonfiction for Kids. Born in Sydney, Australia, Schulze now lives with her family near Boulder, Colorado.

Book Details

Title: A New Friend for Dragon

Author: Bianca Schulze

Illustrator: Samara Hardy

Publisher: Clever Publishing

Release Date: August 20, 2024

ISBN: 979-8888670934

For School Visit Bookings and Contact Information: