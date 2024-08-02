Minister Relinquishes Sape Farm Contract with NRH

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Managing Director of Sape Farm, the Hon. Minister Dr Paul Popora Bosawai, recently suspended his own contract to supply and deliver food ration (root crops) to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) kitchen to avoid any conflict of interest.

The Central Tender Board (CTB) awarded Sape Farm the contract to supply and deliver root crops to NRH kitchen from 1st January 2024 to 31st December, a period of 12 months.

However, following his election into National Parliament as the MP for North Guadalcanal Constituency and his subsequent appointment as Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Bosawai took the liberty to terminate his company’s own contract to avoid conflict of interest’ issues.

With the cancellation of Sape’s contract, the MHMS Ministerial Tender Board (MTB) recommend to CTB for GFA to be the new supplier of root crops to the National Referral Hospital. Another local supplier, GFA has since commenced supply of root crops to NRH kitchen on 1st June 2024 to 31st December 2024.

Meanwhile a statement from the NRH kitchen states, “In the recent month since 2023, Sape has contributed significantly to the supply of the root crops such as kumara, cassava, pana and taro. They have been consistent with supplies in meeting the demands in all wards for both patients and care-givers”.

“During the unavailability of rice at the kitchen, due to delayed payments, Sape had stepped up to ensure meals for patients and caregivers were not disrupted by supplying extra kilos of kumara and cassava. Overall, SAPE had been committed to ensure the NRH kitchen ration stock is not depleted but continuously maintained and sustained.

Meanwhile, NRH’s budget for the Kitchen is SBD4.1 Million every year. While it seems a like a huge amount, this is still not enough. The cost has increased by 40% since 2018 from SBD2.9 million to SBD4.1million. Root crops cost 400 thousand of the total cost of food which is about 13% of the total food procured for the hospital over the past 5 years. Vegetables and food procured from the shops take up bulk of the expenses of goods, both cost around 15% respectively of the total food budget.

