AUSTRALIA SAVING LIVES WITH MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR FUNDING FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS HEALTH SECTOR

This morning Australia announced funding of just under SBD10 million dollars to the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services for life saving medicine and medical supplies for the National Medical Stores as well as logistics support for Mental Health and Helena Goldie Hospital.

Australian High Commissioner HE Rod Hilton announced the funding which includes SBD9.1 million dollars for the procurement of life saving medicine and medical supplies, a Landcruiser trooper for the National Referral Hospital Mental Health Clinic, a 3-tonne truck and 6 computer laptops for Helena Goldie Hospital, in Munda, Western province.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services the Hon Dr Paul Popora Bosawai, the Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil, the Medical Superintendent and acting CEO of the NRH Dr Janella Solomon and senior Ministerial and Hospital staff were on hand to witness the announcement and receive the vehicles and computers.

High Commissioner Hilton handing over vehicle keys to Minister Bosawai and the MHMS Mental Health Director Dr Orotoloa and officials from both the SI and Australian Government

The timely and crucial funding to the National Medical Stores will be used to procure emergency and gap orders of life saving essential medicines, including antimalarials, antibiotics, medications for diabetes and heart disease, and more.

Australian High Commissioner HE Rod Hilton said the funding was part of Australia’s steadfast commitment to assist its long-time friend, Solomon Islands.

“Today’s event demonstrates the strength and breadth of the Australia and Solomon Islands Partnership in health. We gather to celebrate not just one, but four separate achievements under the partnership. We are proud to announce SBD9.1 million in funding support to the Ministry of Health for the procurement of life saving medical supplies.”

“Medical supplies are a crucial component of every health system. This is an issue of great national importance, and I applaud the efforts made by Minister Bosawai to tackle this challenging but critically important issue. Indeed, we are truly honoured to be able to support the Minister and provide this urgently needed lifesaving assistance.

L-R DFAT Counsellor Dr Armstrong, Assistant Secretary Sarah Kirlew and Australian High Commissioner Rod Hilton, hand over 6 laptops to MHMS Minister the Hon Dr Bosawai, Permanent Secretary Mrs McNeil and Helena Goldie Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Dickson

The High Commissioner also highlighted the rollout of the second national mass drug administration for scabies, funded by Australia, and delivered by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in partnership with the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute (MCRI). This initiative is delivering life-changing scabies treatment to every Solomon Islander. The rollout commences in Honiara and Guadalcanal Province next week.

“At the end of the day, it is about partnership, working together to save the lives of Solomon Islanders,” said High Commissioner Hilton.

In welcoming the announcement and receiving the additional assistance, Solomon Islands Minister for Health and Medical Services and MP for North Guadalcanal, Hon. Dr Paul Popora Bosawai, said Solomon Islands cannot face the challenges of delivering health services alone and the announcement of the assistance from Australia could not have come at a better time.

“Health services face new challenges every day, and while we will need new transformative solutions to navigate through these, I am indeed indebted to the timely support provided by the Government and people of Australia, thereby giving my Ministry new hopes despite the many challenges.

We cannot deliver health services on our own without the strategic partnership and collaboration of our stakeholders, our development and donor partners, including Australia. We need each other in order to improve our health systems and ultimately improve on delivering our health services.

We are here this morning because both the Governments of Solomon Islands and Australia have a collective responsibility to ensure our people are provided with quality health services as near as possible and as accessible to where our people live, go to school, and work. It is therefore imperative that we continue to strengthen our partnership and collaboration in the sector.

The ongoing support Australia provides for the Ministry of Health, will continue to strengthen our health system, delivering improved access to essential health and medical services and better national health outcomes,” said Minister Bosawai.

Ends/////