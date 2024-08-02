Press Releases

08/02/2024

Connecticut Grown Celebrates National Farmers Market Week 2024

More than 100 Locations Statewide; Many Accepting SNAP and Farmers Market Nutrition Program Benefits to Increase Food Access

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Grown, a program of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is celebrating National Farmers Market Week (NFMW) from August 4-10, 2024, to highlight the important role of farmers markets in our food system.

Connecticut has more than 100 farmers markets statewide, many of which accept SNAP (formerly food stamps) and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) benefits for eligible participants, including Women, Infants, Children (WIC), Seniors, and disabled individuals. FMNP, which runs from June 1 through November 30 annually, is administered by Connecticut Department of Agriculture with both state and federal funds for the purchase of Connecticut Grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs (state funds only), and honey (Seniors only).

“Connecticut farmers markets bring together farmers and community members to foster relationships and create a more fair and sustainable food system by offering new and beginning farmers alongside established producers a venue to market their products,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Farmers can connect directly with customers sharing how CT Grown farm products are grown or cared for and consumers are supporting small, local businesses with their dollars. And there’s truly nothing better than food, fiber, and flowers fresh from the farm.”

National Farmers Market Week began with a proclamation declared by the United States Department of Agriculture 25 years ago and has expanded to become a widely anticipated event and effective tool for farmers market promotion and advocacy. Visitors to Connecticut’s farmers markets will not only find vendors selling a wide array of CT Grown farm products from meat, dairy, and seafood to fresh fruits and vegetables, they will be able to engage in special weekly themed events and connect with other community members.

3 Reasons to Visit a Farmers Market

Stimulate the local economy: studies have shown that farmers who sell products directly to consumers generate twice as much regional impact per dollar of output. Support conservation, connection, and education: 72% of consumers know “very little” or “nothing” about farming. Markets serve as education sites and bridge urban and rural communities. Increase access to fresh food: Many Connecticut farmers markets accept SNAP, EBT, or FMNP benefits and offer doubling programs enabling shoppers to further extend their buying power.

A list of all certified farmers markets can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/FMNP or visit www.CTGrown.org to access the interactive map to find a farmers market or farm stand near you.

Connecticut’s agriculture industry generates an impact of $4 billion to the state’s economy and fosters more than 22,000 jobs. There are more than 260 certified farmers or farm stands selling fruits, vegetables, honey, cut herbs, and eggs at authorized locations in nearly 50% of the state’s municipalities.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov