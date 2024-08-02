Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC Celebrates One Year of Compassionate Care on October 9th

Nurse Angela Plummer, Owner/ Director of Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC

An Open House To Celebrate A Year of Compassionate Care Is Being Held At The Center On October 9th

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC is thrilled to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary on October 9th. Founded by the esteemed Family Nurse Practitioner Angela A. Plummer, the clinic has made a remarkable impact in just under one year, providing exceptional and compassionate care in Garner, NC.

Angela A. Plummer, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, established Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC with a vision to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care to some of the most vulnerable populations, including the uninsured, underinsured, frail elderly, homeless, and immigrant communities. With a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master’s in Nursing from East Carolina University, Angela’s extensive experience and dedication to public and community health are the foundation of the clinic’s success.

Over the past year, Rose Hope Primary Care has embraced a collaborative care model that prioritizes empathy, accessibility, and individualized attention. Angela’s commitment to overcoming socioeconomic barriers and addressing adverse social determinants of health reflects her belief that every individual deserves exceptional healthcare, regardless of their circumstances.

As a female African American primary care provider, Angela has worked tirelessly to bridge gaps in healthcare access and address disparities within her community. Her guiding principle, “treating others the way I’d want to be treated,” underscores her dedication to equitable and compassionate care. Through Rose Hope Primary Care, Angela and her team have worked to embody this principle every day.

Angela's new initiative is to offer HRT Therapy. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is a medical treatment designed to alleviate symptoms associated with hormonal imbalances or deficiencies. These conditions are often experienced during menopause or other life stages. By carefully supplementing the body with hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, or testosterone, HRT aims to restore hormonal equilibrium and improve overall well-being. This therapy can help manage symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances, while also potentially enhancing bone density and cardiovascular health. Personalized to each individual’s needs, HRT is administered through various methods, including pills, patches, gels, and injections, ensuring a tailored approach to achieving optimal health and quality of life. She also provides other services.

Rose Hope Primary Care Services:

Primary Care

Acute Care Services

Women's Health

Men's Health

Behavioral Health

Telehealth

The clinic’s anniversary celebration on October 9th will mark a year of significant milestones and achievements, highlighting the profound difference Rose Hope Primary Care has made in the lives of its patients. Angela, who is also a devoted wife and mother to two young daughters, affectionately known as her “Shimmer and Shine,” continues to balance her professional and personal life with passion and dedication. Her love for her local church and interest in interior decorating and remodeling add to the vibrant spirit she brings to her practice.

The team at Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC is grateful for the support of the community and looks forward to continuing their mission of delivering high-quality, personalized healthcare for years to come. For more information about Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC and their services, please visit https://rosehopeprimarycare.com/ or call today for an appointment: 919-728-7170.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 9th

Location: Rose Hope Primary Care PLLC

934 Vandora Springs Rd.

Garner, NC 27529

Phone: 919-728-7170

Time: 12:00pm est to 3pm est

Contact Us: contact@rosehopeprimarycare.com

Website: https://rosehopeprimarycare.com/

Come Join Us For Food and Fun!

