Request for Applications - Stormwater Retention Credit Purchase Agreement Program Management and Expansion

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to (1) assist in administering the District’s Stormwater Retention Credit (SRC) Price Lock Program and otherwise support SRC Aggregator participation in the SRC market through SRC purchase agreements, subsidies, and other support systems; 2) subaward funds for outreach and technical work, and 3) subaward funds for designing, permitting, and constructing High-Impact SRC-generating green infrastructure. The amount available for the project is $11,700,000 over a four-year period.

The deadline for application submissions is September 6, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

