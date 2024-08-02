South African Police Service celebrates strength and resilience of women within its ranks

SAPS celebrates its women: meet the woman who ensures the educational needs of children of police officers who died in the line of duty are taken care of

As the country observes Womens Month, the South African Police Service joins the nation in celebrating the strength and resilience of women within its ranks.

Today, we introduce the nation to the Acting Deputy National Commissioner for Support Services and current serving Divisional Commissioner for Human Resources Management , Lieutenant General Lineo Nkhuoa.

Lieutenant General Nkhoua has 23 years services in the SAPS and has mostly served in the Human Resources Management environment as as Provincial Head: Personnel Management in the Free State and National Component Head: Human Resources Practices and Administration before her appointment as the head of Human Resources Management for the SAPS.

Under her command, she has achieved the following:

In the last two years, 20 000 young people were recruited as police officers to ensure increased, enhanced and heightened police visibility.

The process of recruitment follows a very rigorous and thorough process that seeks to ensure only disciplined, upright and deserving candidates are recruited into the service.

As a champion of rewarding service excellence, she is amongst those who led the establishment of the SAPS

National Excellence Awards event which is aimed at recognizing and awarding excellent performance. The awards have been successfully running for the past 10 years where dedicated officers have even walked away with sponsored vehicles.

Under her watch, the SAPS has also built seven homes for victims of crime through the help of sponsors and donations. This includes the recent home that was handed over to an orphan-led home in Delft, a township in Cape Town that is experiencing sporadic incidents of gang violence.

Identifying and developing projects to raise funds for children of police men and women who died in the line of duty is also a key priority for Lt Gen Nkhuoa.

In February this year, the SAPS through sponsorships and donations raised R6.6 million towards the educational needs of these children. These funds were raised at SAPS annual charity Golf Day challenge.

Since its inception, the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund has assisted 1078 children. Fifty-four (54) of them have graduated and 146 of them have completed and are in possession of a National Senior Certificate.

Under her leadership, the SAPS also promoted in excess of 75 000 members of the SAPS to higher salary levels since the 2018/2019 financial year through various processes.

Lt Gen Nkhuoa says boosting the morale of members and appreciating SAPS employees is an apex priority for her division.

“We are constantly looking at ways to ensure our members are appreciated for the work that they do. I’m of the belief that if our police officers are happy and a healthy and conducive working environment is created , then that will reflect in the level and quality of service that our communities will receive. We are constantly improving our rewards programmes within but also reviewing our promotions policies. Taking care of the children of our fallen heroes and heroines is also at the heart of what we do. We continue to call on sponsors and businesses to support this initiative to ensure we keep these children in school”, said Lt Gen Nkhuoa.



Lt Gen Nkhuoa matriculated in Welkom at Lephola Secondary school, and is in possession of a Secondary Education Diploma, a Baccalareurs of Artium degree (BA degree) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. She has also studied various courses in Leadership development and Management. In addition, she also completed various courses abroad including, a Law Enforcement Executive Development course at the FBI Academy in Washington, a Pension Governance Education Programme Course at the University of Toronto in Canada as well as a course on Human Resource Management for the Public Service in Shanghai, China.

Lt Gen Nkhuoa also serves as an employer nominated Trustee of the GEPF.

