Monetary and financial statistics – June 2024

MACAU, August 2 - According to statistics released today (2 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in June. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation dropped 0.6% whereas demand deposits rose 3.7%. M1 thus increased 2.4% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities decreased 0.9%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.6% to MOP751.5 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 5.3% whereas M2 rose 4.8%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.2%, 45.2%, 6.8% and 13.4% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits dropped 0.6% from the preceding month to MOP730.5 billion whereas non-resident deposits increased 4.0% to MOP343.6 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 1.0% to MOP203.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,277.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.5%, 43.4%, 9.0% and 26.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.5% from a month ago to MOP532.2 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “manufacturing” and “wholesale and retail” grew at respective rates of 34.1% and 8.6% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “construction” and “education” fell 2.9% and 2.0% respectively. Meanwhile, external loans dropped 2.8% to MOP553.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 1.7% from a month earlier to MOP1,085.6 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.6%, 43.3%, 14.5% and 18.6% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-June, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 57.1% at end-May to 57.0%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 87.2% to 85.0%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 69.8% and 61.8% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 4.4% at end-May to 4.6%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly