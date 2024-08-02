Minister Pemmy Majodina briefs media on departmental plans and priorities for 2024/25, 5 Aug

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing to be hosted by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina and her deputies, Messrs David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo on Monday, 05 August 2024 at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, to unpack the Budget Vote and plans for the department.

Upon assumption of duties in her new portfolio, Minister Majodina together with the deputy ministers got the ball rolling by delivering their maiden Budget Vote Policy Statement for the 2024/2025 financial year, making bold pronouncements that seek to continue to ensure a stable water and sanitation sector during this 7th Administration. The senior management of the department, led by Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips has briefed the Minister and her Deputies on several issues to enable her to fully understand the workings of the sector.

In addition, Minister Majodina has met with all the water boards across the country to understand their strategic plans, projects they are undertaking, progress as well as challenges that may hinder their implementation.

Members of the media are invited to the media briefing as follows:

Date: 05 August 2024

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg

Time: 10:00

For media confirmations, kindly contact Andile Tshona on 073 566 3345/tshonaa@dws.gov.za or Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/masekol2@dws.gov.za.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935

