Minister Nobuhle Nkabane amends the terms of reference of the appointment of the Administrator of NSFAS

On 12 April 2024, Mr. Sithembiso Freeman Nomvalo, was appointed as the Administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme for a period of one year expiring 11 March 2025.

“It is my intention as the Minister of Higher Education and Training to restore governance of NSFAS through the appointment of a board, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, and the Chief Audit Executive for strengthened accountability. In this regard, I will be taking the necessary steps to appoint the board, which shall appropriately reflect the diversity of skills and experience in the relevant and appropriate fields”, said Minister Nkabane.

The period of appointment of the Administrator published under no 4722 in Government Gazette no 50482 of 12 April 2024, shall be earlier of either 31 December 2024 or any date when the new Board is appointed in terms of section 5 of the NSFAS Act, at which date, the appointment of the Administrator shall come to end.

Should the Board be appointed before 31 December 2024, the Administrator shall be required to assist the Board in the transitional processes which may be necessary.

