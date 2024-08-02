National Treasury launches Money Smart Week South Africa 2024, 6 Aug

The National Treasury and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) invite South Africans to the virtual launch of Money Smart Week South Africa 2024 (MSWSA 2024) under the theme “Protect your money, secure your future.”

MSWSA 2024, an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), will take place from 26 August to 1 September 2024. The NCFEC was established to secure the active involvement, collaboration, and coordination of various stakeholders in consumer financial education.

The objective of the launch is to create awareness around the campaign, which aims to motivate, empower, and educate South Africans about their financial well-being. The launch also serves to encourage previous and prospective participants to join the MSWSA 2024 campaign.

Participation in MSWSA 2024 is open to any organisation or individual, including academic institutions, government departments, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, community groups, companies, Non-Governmental Organisations and Public Benefit Organisations which provide financial education.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 06 August 2024

Time: 10h00 – 11h00

Platform: MS Teams Link

Highlights from the launch will be shared on all MSWSA social media platforms below:

• Website: www.mswsa.co.za

• Facebook: Money Smart Week South Africa

• Instagram: @money_smart_week_sa

• Twitter: @MSW_SA

• YouTube: Money Smart Week South Africa

• #MSWSA2024

RSVP to info@mswsa.co.za

