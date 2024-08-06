Memphis World Kickbox Champ & filmmaker Elmore Ask Memphis Mayor Paul Young to Give Black History & Culture a Chance

Creating a Black Film Culture in Memphis celebrates diversity, enriches the arts, and honors heritage. It fosters unity, showcases talent, and inspires future generations, while also boosting local economy creating tourism opportunity Black pride culture & self respect

Anthony "Amp" Elmore Pioneers Black Memphis history through cinema, Elmore ask Memphis Mayor Paul Young to acknowledge the importance of "Black Memphis History" & encourage young Black Memphians to learn their Black history anyone with access to the web can learn free

Memphis Film Commission embrace a practice & Culture that erases Elmore's Black Memphis Film History Elmore asks Mayor Young to rightfully acknowledge Memphis Black community of Orange Mound "Legitimate Birthplace of Memphis Independent 35mm theatrical Filmmaking"

Via low budget using Black Ingenuity Amp is converting Orange Mound into Black movie film set creating a culture of community Pride & inspiration for film "Rock & Roll A Black Legacy" faced with discrimination from Film Commission Amp ask Mayor to stop discrimination