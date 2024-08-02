Dr. Nicholas Baldwin Joins Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge

Now Accepting New Patients

Baton Rouge, LA, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastroenterology Associates is proud to welcome Dr. Nicholas Baldwin, a physician experienced in treating all gastrointestinal diseases, while specializing in GERD, constipation and colorectal cancer screening.

A Louisiana State University alum, Dr. Baldwin is board certified in Internal Medicine. He also received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency and fellowship at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“I chose to specialize in gastroenterology because it is the perfect mix of procedural and clinical medicine, treating a wide array of diseases and symptoms,” says Dr. Baldwin. “So many people are needlessly living with digestive disorders that significantly impact their quality of life; working with patients to develop a strategy of treatment and helping them regain the confidence to return to a sense of normalcy is truly rewarding.”

Gastroenterology Associates is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Baldwin will work to provide the best patient care for Baton Rouge residents.

Gastroenterology Associates is at 9103 Jefferson Highway, Baton Route, LA , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm (noon on Fridays). Call 225-927-1190 or visit gastroassociatesla.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Monash contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

Joe E Carmean GI Alliance 410-845-0715 joe@punchingnungroup.com