Intellectia.AI Unveils Next-Gen AI Investment Platform at LSEG Conference, Democratizing Financial Analysis for Global Investors

HONG KONG, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellectia.AI (“the Company”), a pioneering fintech startup championing the next wave of AI-native financial platforms for discerning investors, shared insights into the application of AI in financial investment research at the AI Innovation and the Future of Data Intelligence Summit in Shenzhen organized by LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) Data & Analytics.

Founded in 2023, Intellecita.AI has built a comprehensive AI-powered investment research platform for retail investors globally with a mission to democratize financial analysis. Mr. Fei Chen, Founder and CEO of Intellectia.AI, presented at the summit where he spoke about AI innovation in the financial services sector.

Chen's extensive background as a sell-side analyst on Wall Street and his experience co-founding Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) have significantly shaped Intellectia.AI's product development and market focus. "My experience as a sell-side analyst gave me deep insights into the needs of professional investors, while co-founding a successful tech company honed my ability to translate complex technologies into user-friendly products," Chen explained. "This unique combination has been instrumental in developing Intellectia.AI's platform, which bridges the gap between professional-grade analysis and accessibility for retail investors using AI tools."

Chen continued, “I saw the enormous potential for generative AI in financial investment research ever since this technology emerged and quickly took over the world by storm in late 2022. Compared to traditional research methods, the advantages of AI-powered research lie in timely information, broad coverage, and high processing efficiency. The analysis our platform generates is highly valuable and has low user threshold making it easy to use and significantly improving the efficiency and capability of investment research decision-making.”

Since its inception, Intellectia.AI has undergone three major product iterations. The latest 3.0 version targets millennials and Gen Z investors with a new sleek and intuitive design, and enhanced functionalities. Core product features include market overview, stock monitoring and selection, watchlist, market news, and AI analysis capabilities for both digital assets and traditional equities. Unlike traditional research products which merely list information, Intellectia.AI’s value stems from the deep insights and actionable investment decisions its platform is able to generate.

"We integrate large language models and various AI technologies to create a one-stop financial AI investment research platform,” Chen elaborated. "Our focus is on providing insights, not just listing information. We want to help global investors efficiently obtain and analyse financial information and assist in decision-making.”

The platform’s technical architecture leverages both proprietary and third-party AI technologies, including a semantic layer that simplifies data access and analysis for end users, private and third-party language models, and various AI functional modules for specific tasks such as technical and fundamental analysis as well as report generation.

“We’re playing a crucial part in democratizing AI and allowing all investors to easily gain access to high-level financial analysis services that have been traditionally out of reach,” Chen added.

Since the launch of product 2.0, Intellectia.AI has seen monthly visits exceeding 50,000, with users primarily from the United States, Europe, and Asia. The product is currently offered under three plans – Free, Pro, and Max, each with a progressively higher set of privileges and functionalities, all priced at affordable levels for retail investors.

As Intellectia.AI continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it aims to revolutionize how retail investors access and utilize financial information, positioning itself as a key player in the AI-driven financial technology landscape.

About Intellectia.AI

Intellectia.AI is a pioneering fintech startup, championing the next wave of AI-native financial platforms for discerning investors. Established in early 2023 by a cadre of financial and technological aficionados, we are united in our conviction that artificial intelligence is the catalyst for unprecedented innovation in the financial sector. Our platform serves as a comprehensive solution for global investors, empowering them with cutting-edge intelligence on financial markets.

For more information, please visit https://intellectia.ai/

About LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 60 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 25,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

