Nanoshel and Smart Planet Technologies Form Strategic Partnership for Next-Generation Environmental Packaging Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, USA, August 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanoshel and Smart Planet Technologies form strategic collaboration for use in next-generation environmental packaging solutionsHyperBarrier “HB” is a nanocomposite plastic-reduction technology providing superior performance and improved recyclability for all types of mineralized plastic, paper, and paperboard packaging applications.The Nanoshel EKS product range of eco nanocomposites, for use in packaging applications, are based exclusively on proprietary formulations and applications supplied by Smart Planet Technologies. The nanocomposites are designed for addition to plastics to deliver improvements including greater economy, improved barrier and abrasion properties, higher tensile strength, reduced thermal expansion, superior surface quality and improved processing properties.Nanoshel, headquarters in Punjab, India with operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States, together with Smart Planet Technologies, headquarters located in Newport Beach, California, have entered into a new technology partnership with the objective of commercializing advanced nanocomposite barrier coatings for use in flexible and rigid consumer packaging applications. The new technology will bring a wide array of high-performance barrier options for paper coatings and blown film applications. The Nanoshel collaboration broadens the reach of Smart Planet Technologies into a wide range of new applications requiring less plastic in all packaging verticals, improved paper recycle-ability, and very high barrier performance.Smart Planet Technologies https://www.smartplanettech.com/ is a global consumer and industrial packaging engineering company offering new environmental solutions to stakeholders and the packaging industry. This advanced technology reduces plastic by mineralization and it results in greatly improved paper recycling. Solutions by Smart Planet Technologies™ is globally commercialized throughout the flexible and foodservice packaging industries with high volume resin manufacturing, coating, printing and converting locations available throughout the US, China, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Europe.Nanoshel https://www.nanoshel.com/ is a global producer of validated and compliant engineered nanomaterials and advanced technologies for industry supplying to over 40 countries since 2006. Operating from India, United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States, the company stands at the forefront of commercializing nanotechnologies for commercial and societal interest.Contact:Smart Planet Technologies – Tel: 1-917-270-0589 / chris@smartplanettech.comNanoshel UK Limited – Tel 44-1782-454-144 / 1-646-470-4911 / cmg@nanoshel.com