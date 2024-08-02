China Ice Cream Freezer Market is Expected to Grow Significantly During the Forecast Period 2024–2032 | Astute Analytica
China Ice Cream Freezer Market Valued at US$ 208.45 Million in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 430.79 Million by 2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟎𝟖.𝟒𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is anticipated to achieve a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟑𝟎.𝟕𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth is forecasted to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟒𝟖% during the period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/china-ice-cream-freezer-market
The expansion of the market is driven by increasing consumer demand for ice cream and frozen desserts, coupled with advancements in freezer technology. Innovations such as energy-efficient models and improved cooling systems are expected to further propel market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of premium and artisanal ice cream brands is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝
The rapid increase in disposable income and urbanization in China is a significant driver for the ice cream freezer market. In 2023, China's per capita disposable income reached ¥36,883, marking a 7.3% increase from the previous year. Urbanization has surged, with 64.7% of the population residing in urban areas in 2023, compared to 59.6% in 2018. This urban population is expected to grow to 70% by 2030, driven by the government’s urbanization policies. As disposable incomes rise, consumers are more willing to spend on premium and diverse ice cream products, necessitating advanced freezing solutions. The ice cream market in China was valued at ¥168 billion in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 6.5%, reflecting enhanced consumer spending.
Moreover, urbanization contributes to the proliferation of convenience stores and supermarkets, which are vital points of sale for ice cream. The number of convenience stores in urban areas increased by 8% annually from 2018 to 2023, reaching 160,000 stores. Supermarkets have also seen a 5.2% annual growth rate in urban regions. These retail outlets require efficient and reliable ice cream freezers to cater to the growing demand. Sales of commercial ice cream freezers grew by 7% in 2022, reaching over 1.5 million units. Additionally, the Chinese middle class, which constitutes 39% of the population, is a major consumer segment for ice cream, driving the market further.
𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝: 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The health and wellness trend is significantly shaping the ice cream freezer market in China. As of 2023, 68% of Chinese consumers reported a preference for healthier food options, compared to 54% in 2019. This shift has led to a substantial increase in demand for low-fat, low-sugar, and organic ice cream products. Sales of low-calorie ice cream surged by 12% in 2022, while organic ice cream sales saw a 9% increase. This trend is driving manufacturers to innovate and produce a broader range of healthier ice cream options, which in turn necessitates specialized freezing technology to maintain the quality and taste of these products.
In response, the ice cream freezer market is adapting with advanced technologies such as blast freezers and energy-efficient models. The market for energy-efficient ice cream freezers grew by 8% in 2022, reflecting consumer and retailer demand for sustainability. Furthermore, the production of ice cream using natural ingredients increased by 15% from 2019 to 2023, requiring freezers that preserve the integrity and freshness of these ingredients. The health-conscious segment of the market, comprising 45% of urban consumers, continues to expand, pushing the industry towards innovation and adaptation. As a result, the ice cream freezer market in China is expected to grow at 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/china-ice-cream-freezer-market
Key players in the industry are focusing on enhancing product features and expanding their distribution networks to capture a larger share of the growing market. The development of new freezer models that cater to various consumer preferences and operational needs is also expected to play a crucial role in shaping the market's future.
• Bravo
• Carpigiani
• Catta
• DONPER
• Electro Freeze
• Frigomat
• Gel Matic
• Gram Equipment
• Guangshen
• ICETRO
• Ice Group
• Ningbo Yinzhou Bobang Machinery Manufactory
• Nissei
• Oceanpower
• Runchen Machinery (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
• Shanghai Lisong
• Stoelting
• Spaceman
• Taylor
• Technogel
• Tekno Ice
• Tetra Pak
• Vojta
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Batch Freezers
• Continuous Freezers
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
• Below $2,000
• $2,000 - $5,000
• $5,000 - $10,000
• $10,000 - $25,000
• Above $25,000
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Countertop Freezers
• Floor Mount Freezers
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
• Less than 70 litres
• 70-150 litres
• 150-300 litres
• 300-500 litres
• 500-700 litres
• More than 700 litres
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Restaurant
• Convenient Stores
• Fast Food Establishments
• Catering Industry
• Entertainment Venue
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Offline
o Direct
o Distributors
• Online
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/china-ice-cream-freezer-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube