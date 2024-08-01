Court Permanently Stops Mississippi Professionals and Business from Organizing and Selling “Tax Plans”

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi entered permanent injunctions yesterday against Thomas Walt Dallas, Jason Todd Mardis and Capital Preservation Services LLC to bar them from making statements about tax benefits for compensation, among other relief. The defendants consented to entry of the injunctions.

According to the complaint, Dallas, Mardis and Capital Preservation Services marketed a tax scheme at numerous professional conferences and media appearances targeting medical professionals and small business owners. They allegedly, falsely claimed that customers following their “Tax Plans” could claim multiple deductions to which they were not actually entitled. This included false claims that (1) customers’ businesses could take deductions for paying large, unnecessary “marketing fees” to newly-created, sham marketing companies; (2) the marketing companies could employ family members, including minor children, and take deductions for family meals, vehicle expenses and tuition, among other items; and (3) customers could “rent” their homes to their businesses on a short-term basis at exorbitant rates and avoid paying taxes on the rental income.

The complaint further alleges that Dallas, Mardis and Capital Preservation Services knew or had reason to know that their statements to customers about the supposed tax benefits of the tax plans were false. The alleged the harm from the scheme could be as much as $130 million in lost tax revenue since 2014.

Deputy Assistant General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

Each year the IRS highlights some of the tax scams that put taxpayers at risk of losing money, personal information, data and more. In the IRS’ most recent list, it specifically warned taxpayers “to beware of promoters peddling bogus tax schemes aimed at reducing taxes or avoiding them altogether.”

Working with the IRS, the Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers and tax scheme promoters over the past decade. Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department’s website. An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page. If you believe that one of the enjoined persons or businesses may be violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.