MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds to beneficiaries in Malmesbury. 2 Aug

On Friday, 2 August 2024, the Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will hand over 184 title deeds to beneficiaries in Malmesbury. The Provincial Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Swartland, Harold Cleophas.

This event will form part of the department’s priorities to accelerate the delivery of essential infrastructure services with both speed and scale. The De Hoop housing development was launched in August 2021 and has delivered 395 housing opportunities at the end of phase 1.

“The handover of 184 title deeds will mark a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide secure and dignified homeownership to our communities. Each title deed represents not just a document, but a foundation for economic stability and personal pride for the recipients. This is a testament to our commitment to accelerating delivery and ensure that everyone has a place to call their own,” said Minister Simmers.

The details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 2 August 2024

Time: 10h00 -11h30

Venue: 11922 Mxenge Kholeka, Town, Malmesbury, 7299

Media queries:

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

061 447 7851 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za