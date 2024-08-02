Asia Pacific Cassava Starch Market Valued at US$ 1,965.2 Million in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 3,357.0 Million by 2032
Asia Pacific Cassava Starch Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.35% During 2024–2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 achieved a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟗𝟔𝟓.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. According to a recent market analysis, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟑𝟓𝟕.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust growth represents a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The expansion of the cassava starch market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing demand for cassava-based products in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. The versatility of cassava starch as a thickening agent and its applications in diverse sectors are contributing to the market's positive outlook.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬
The versatile applications of cassava starch in the Asia-Pacific region such as food and beverage, textiles, paper, pharmaceuticals are responsible for its unprecedented growth in the cassava starch market. This was mainly driven by the food and beverages sector which accounted for 34.72% only considering that people consume more processed foods where it is used widely as an ingredient. This demand has also been stimulated by wealthier consumers who have spent about 7.2% more over last year alone on goods within this area.
In 2023, cassava starch accounted for 18% of the market demand in the textile industry. They can also serve as adhesives in paper making, which occupies 12% market share. Its role as a binder and disintegrant in tablets led to a growth rate of 4% among pharmaceutical companies this year employing them. Thailand is one such country that produces it; together with Vietnam and Indonesia they make up two-thirds (65%) of regional production output by volume as at 2023. For these three nations alone, exports were worth $2.,9bn during this same period showing an increase from last year’s figure by 6.3%.
𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬
The clean label movement has become extremely popular throughout the Asia-Pacific cassava starch market and this is changing the demand for cassava starch. People want goods that have natural components which are easy to identify as they are said to be healthier than artificial ones hence prompting manufacturers to change how they make these items. In terms of percentages; among all newly launched food and beverage products in 2023 under a clean label claim were about 55%. This organic allergen-free ingredient fits perfectly well into such criteria where its use within clean labeling increased by 7% in 2023. The market value for clean labels ingredients used in Asia Pacific was estimated at $4,300 million during 2023 and is projected to keep growing at a CAGR of around 6% from 2024 till 2032.
Health-conscious consumers are driving this trend, with 68% of consumers in the region expressing a preference for products with no artificial additives. The demand for gluten-free products, where cassava starch is a key ingredient, surged by 8.4% in 2023. In the baby food segment, the inclusion of cassava starch in formulations increased by 6.7%, reflecting parents' preference for natural ingredients. The cosmetic industry also saw a 5.9% increase in the use of cassava starch in clean label products. Additionally, the clean label trend has led to a 4.2% rise in the adoption of cassava starch in meat alternatives and plant-based products.
The report highlights several key factors influencing the market growth, including technological advancements in cassava starch production, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients, and supportive government policies in major producing countries.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Native
• Modified
• Sweetener
𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• Organic
• Conventional
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• Food Grade
• Medical Grade
• Industrial Grade
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food and Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Animal Feed
• Cosmetics
• Paper
• Textiles
• Chemical
• Biodegradable Materials
• Adhesives and Glue
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Direct
o Distributors
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of APAC
