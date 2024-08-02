Dancing Numbers launches Automated Schedulers for Salesforce, ADP, Sheets and AppFolio
Dancing Numbers now offers schedulers for automating QuickBooks data sync with Salesforce, AppFolio, Google Sheets, and ADP.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing Numbers, a QuickBooks process automation company, has announced the release of a new suite of schedulers designed to streamline business operations. These tools aim to automate tasks between QuickBooks and other popular business solutions, including Salesforce, Google Sheets, and AppFolio.
Adi, CMO at Dancing Numbers, stated, "Our goal is to simplify complex business processes through intelligent automation. These schedulers allow businesses to reclaim valuable time and resources, enabling them to focus on strategic growth initiatives."
The suite includes four main schedulers:
Google Sheets Inventory Dashboard for QuickBooks
This tool will help in Google Sheets with QuickBooks Integration to provide real-time inventory tracking. It aims to help businesses maintain optimal stock levels and reduce the risk of stockouts or overstocking.
Key features:
1. Automatic updates of inventory levels at configurable intervals
2. Easy access and sharing of inventory data
3. Reduced risk of stockouts and overstocking
AR Updates from Salesforce to QuickBooks
This solution synchronizes Accounts Receivable (AR) and dispatch information between QuickBooks and Salesforce. It's designed to provide sales teams with up-to-date financial data, potentially improving efficiency in payment follow-ups and customer relationship management.
Key features:
1. Up-to-date financial data for sales teams
2. Improved efficiency in following up on payments
3. Enhanced customer relationship management
QuickBooks for Property Management
Targeting property management firms using AppFolio, this scheduler automates the synchronization of financial data with QuickBooks. The goal is to streamline bookkeeping and reduce manual data entry errors for property management companies.
Key features:
1. Automated synchronization of financial data
2. Reduction in manual data entry and associated errors
3. Streamlined bookkeeping for property management
ADP Payroll and QuickBooks
This tool automates the integration of payroll data from ADP to QuickBooks, aiming to reduce the manual workload for finance teams and improve accuracy in payroll management. It's particularly beneficial for companies dealing with complex payroll processes.
Key features:
1. Regular and accurate payroll record updates
2. Reduced manual workload for finance teams
3. Improved compliance and accuracy in payroll management
Industry analysts note that such automation tools could significantly impact small to medium-sized businesses, which often struggle with time-consuming manual data entry and reconciliation tasks. However, they caution that the effectiveness of these tools will depend on proper implementation and user adoption.
Dancing Numbers reports that early adopters of the schedulers have seen promising results, though specific performance metrics are not yet available. The company plans to gather more data on the impact of these tools over the coming months.
