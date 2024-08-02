MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Retail Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects in a retail theft offense in Northwest.

On August 1, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., three suspects entered a retail establishment located in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest and stole merchandise.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24117862

###