New AI Chatbot App Survivalist.ai Offers Instant Answers Anywhere, Even When Offline
This AI chatbot is contained entirely on your iPhone or iPad and does not require internet to work. Your chats are private and stay on your device.AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Survivalist.ai today announced the launch of a new Generative AI-based chatbot app for iOS that provides 24/7 access to instant answers, even when offline. The app is now available for download on the App Store for $7.99.
Survivalist.ai's chat bot app is designed as an easy-to-use pocket guide that works on iPhones and iPads. The app utilizes Generative AI to provide information on a wide range of topics, including outdoor activities, preparedness, health, wellness, and personal safety.
Key features of Survivalist.ai include:
- Unlimited questions with a simple, tap-based interface
- Offline functionality for constant accessibility
- Private chats that remain on the user's device
- Wide range of topics covered
The app operates locally on the device, ensuring that conversations remain private and are not transmitted elsewhere. Survivalist.ai incorporates a curated selection of Language Learning Models, including TinyLlama, Phi-2, Phi-3, Qwen2, Mistral 8B, Llama 3 and Llama 3.1, trained on billions of tokens to deliver accurate and timely answers. The app is optimized for newer iPhones with 6GB+ of RAM.
Industry research indicates that up to 37% of consumers would use a chatbot in an emergency. Following the 2020 pandemic, emergency preparedness awareness has increased globally. In the U.S., FEMA reported that up to 65% of Americans have sought preparedness information for potential disasters. Concurrently, consumer demand for chatbots is rising across all age groups, with Pew Research noting increased adoption among Americans aged 18-39.
About Peldritch LLC
Peldritch is an AI app developer focused on creating capable AI for offline use, independent from external networks, and private to the user's device. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Peldritch is the creator of the Survivalist.ai offline chat app for iOS. For more information, visit Survivalist.ai.
